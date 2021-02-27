Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Stake Raised by Tamarack Advisers LP

Tamarack Advisers LP increased its stake in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 735,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Pacira BioSciences accounts for about 9.1% of Tamarack Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Tamarack Advisers LP owned 1.69% of Pacira BioSciences worth $43,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PCRX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,099,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,854,000 after buying an additional 438,448 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,954,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,641,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 143.0% during the 4th quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 138,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,277,000 after acquiring an additional 81,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 178,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,726,000 after acquiring an additional 74,396 shares in the last quarter.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, CEO David M. Stack sold 21,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $1,513,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

PCRX traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.50. 501,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,841. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.46 and a 1 year high of $80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 6.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.71.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Pacira BioSciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

PCRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Northland Securities cut shares of Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Pacira BioSciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.17.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

