Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 5.86%.

Shares of NYSE:LADR traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,277,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,928. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.37 and its 200 day moving average is $8.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67 and a beta of 2.33. Ladder Capital has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $17.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 100.91 and a current ratio of 100.91.

LADR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ladder Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.71.

In related news, CFO Marc Fox sold 47,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $494,319.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 406,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,268,050.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Brian Harris sold 60,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $609,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,187,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,876,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 288,629 shares of company stock valued at $2,948,790. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

