First Pacific Advisors LP Makes New Investment in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,813 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Littelfuse during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Littelfuse by 33.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse stock opened at $260.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 68.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. Littelfuse, Inc. has a one year low of $103.63 and a one year high of $287.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $269.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.90.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.65. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $401.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.40 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.15%.

In other Littelfuse news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.63, for a total transaction of $1,812,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 296,047 shares in the company, valued at $71,533,836.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 7,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,975,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,409 shares in the company, valued at $7,812,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,869 shares of company stock worth $11,730,274. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on LFUS. TheStreet raised shares of Littelfuse from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $289.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.00.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, solid state relays, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, gas discharge tubes, and position, fluid, and temperature sensors; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, integrated circuits, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

