Beaumont Capital Management LLC Takes $888,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Beaumont Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,000. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF makes up about 0.9% of Beaumont Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 30,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTL traded up $1.29 on Friday, reaching $41.06. 5,541,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,046,992. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.29 and a fifty-two week high of $51.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.16.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

