BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Purchased by Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,048 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 66,517 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,486,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 17.4% in the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 47.7% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 12.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 130,096 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,314,000 after purchasing an additional 14,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

BLK opened at $694.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $727.45 and a 200-day moving average of $657.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.98 and a 12-month high of $788.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $1.04. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.34 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 42.93%.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 27,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $728.77, for a total value of $19,968,298.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.50, for a total value of $127,179.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,597 shares of company stock worth $29,619,694 in the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $709.08.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

