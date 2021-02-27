Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 269.05% and a negative return on equity of 30.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share.

NKTR traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $22.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,739,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,440. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $13.63 and a 1 year high of $26.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.47.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.92.

In related news, SVP Mark Andrew Wilson sold 5,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $103,940.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Curet Myriam sold 1,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total transaction of $27,799.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,856.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 331,904 shares of company stock valued at $6,485,240. 2.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, a novel mu-opioid analgesic drug, which is in Phase III clinical trial for chronic low back pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I is designed to provide rapid activation and proliferation of cancer-killing CD8+ effector T cells and NK cells.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.