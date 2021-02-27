Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,959,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,701 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $602,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 34,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 8,754 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 27,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 41,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 10,132 shares in the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

ES traded down $1.08 on Friday, hitting $79.48. 2,340,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,576,662. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.62 and a 200-day moving average of $87.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $60.69 and a 12-month high of $98.92.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.57%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.80%.

ES has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

Read More: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.