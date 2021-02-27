Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR)’s stock price dropped 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.90 and last traded at $2.94. Approximately 1,536,063 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 1,622,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.12.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AXU shares. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Alexco Resource in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexco Resource in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Get Alexco Resource alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.85 million, a PE ratio of -21.46 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXU. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexco Resource during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Alexco Resource in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Alexco Resource in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Alexco Resource in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alexco Resource during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Institutional investors own 19.08% of the company’s stock.

Alexco Resource Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU)

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 725 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, one quartz mining license and 50% of three quartz mining leases, and two crown grants 50% of three quartz mining leases covering an area of 233 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory.

Featured Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Alexco Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexco Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.