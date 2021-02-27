LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.25 EPS

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The conglomerate reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. LSB Industries had a negative return on equity of 31.58% and a negative net margin of 23.02%.

Shares of NYSE:LXU traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.45. 274,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,489. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $130.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.91. LSB Industries has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.19.

Get LSB Industries alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

LSB Industries, Inc manufactures, sells, and markets chemical products in the United States. It provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

Further Reading: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for LSB Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSB Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.