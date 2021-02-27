Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 26.28%.

NYSE PARR traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.67. 387,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,262. Par Pacific has a 52-week low of $5.72 and a 52-week high of $18.34. The company has a market cap of $953.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 2.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Par Pacific to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Par Pacific from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Par Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.21.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

