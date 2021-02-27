Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Trims Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co decreased its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 60.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Moderna were worth $4,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Moderna by 250.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 733.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Moderna by 214.3% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

In other news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total value of $2,955,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.57, for a total value of $1,385,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,744,597 shares in the company, valued at $241,748,806.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,007,898 shares of company stock worth $619,109,363 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Brookline Capital Management increased their price target on Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Moderna from $170.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Moderna from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.39.

MRNA opened at $154.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.79. The company has a market capitalization of $61.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.56, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.31 and a 52 week high of $189.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.41 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3948.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.