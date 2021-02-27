Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) shares were down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.25 and last traded at $1.29. Approximately 3,117,879 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 7,230,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.37.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MTNB shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a report on Friday, January 29th. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Matinas BioPharma from $1.80 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Matinas BioPharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.63.

The stock has a market capitalization of $241.32 million, a PE ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 3.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma during the fourth quarter valued at $854,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma during the fourth quarter valued at $183,000. 22.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. It develops products using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals for the delivery of small molecules, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.

