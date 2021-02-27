Founders Financial Securities LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Founders Financial Securities LLC reduced its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 60.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,087 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crabel Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 421.4% in the fourth quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC now owns 71,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,585,000 after purchasing an additional 57,845 shares in the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 202,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,258,000 after purchasing an additional 9,386 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 110,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,265,000 after purchasing an additional 20,723 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $115.76 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.10 and a fifty-two week high of $123.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.94 and a 200-day moving average of $119.50.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

