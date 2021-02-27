Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Trading Down 5.7%

Shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) traded down 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.47 and last traded at $1.49. 3,727,414 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 6,883,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.58.

ASM has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.50 to $1.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.07. The firm has a market cap of $125.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.37.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines stock. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 21,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM)

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprises four concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprising four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

