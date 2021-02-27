Van ECK Associates Corp Trims Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 51.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181,467 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Moderna were worth $17,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 9.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,583,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,813,000 after acquiring an additional 556,953 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,236,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,750,000 after purchasing an additional 412,616 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the third quarter worth about $26,923,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 414.5% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 344,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,350,000 after purchasing an additional 277,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 577.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 291,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,422,000 after purchasing an additional 248,239 shares during the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 3,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $699,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,554,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,766,504. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total transaction of $2,955,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,007,898 shares of company stock valued at $619,109,363 over the last ninety days. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Chardan Capital increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.39.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $154.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.56, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.79. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.31 and a 52 week high of $189.26.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.41 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3948.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

