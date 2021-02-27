Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI)’s stock price traded down 5.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.23 and last traded at $4.26. 20,356,451 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 17,321,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.51.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CSFB set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on shares of Yamana Gold to $10.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.55.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.42%. Analysts expect that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.0263 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 76.92%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUY. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kings Point Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 8,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the third quarter worth $68,000. Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 18.2% in the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 13,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yamana Gold Company Profile (NYSE:AUY)

Yamana Gold Inc operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in July 2003.

