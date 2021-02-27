Invesco Enhanced Income Limited (IPE.L) (IPE) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 8th

Invesco Enhanced Income Limited (IPE.L) (LON:IPE) declared a dividend on Friday, February 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

IPE stock opened at GBX 71.60 ($0.94) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.53, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Invesco Enhanced Income Limited has a one year low of GBX 38.50 ($0.50) and a one year high of GBX 77.32 ($1.01). The stock has a market cap of £124.92 million and a PE ratio of -13.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 71.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 68.74.

Invesco Enhanced Income Limited (IPE.L) Company Profile

Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is also co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

