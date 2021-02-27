Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Takes Position in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DADA. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, North Fourth Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $397,000. 15.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DADA traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.46. 1,698,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,930,085. Dada Nexus Limited has a 52-week low of $14.60 and a 52-week high of $61.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.99. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.23.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DADA. Morgan Stanley lowered Dada Nexus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dada Nexus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp began coverage on Dada Nexus in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.50 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on Dada Nexus in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Dada Nexus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JD-Daojia, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

