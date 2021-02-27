Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Trims Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lowered its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,980 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,901 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthStone Inc. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,277 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,380 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,452 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% during the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 3,048 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

LOW stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $159.75. 5,957,826 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,016,449. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $180.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $171.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.32. The stock has a market cap of $117.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on LOW. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, November 20th. FIG Partners raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.85.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.