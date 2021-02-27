D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Sells 120 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $493,000. Nippon Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $173,839,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 18,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 20,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,043,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $381.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $385.09 and its 200-day moving average is $359.73. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $395.65.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

