Fiera Capital Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 534,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Semtech were worth $38,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 187.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semtech during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Semtech by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Semtech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Semtech during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Semtech alerts:

In other news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $243,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,468,045.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael W. Rodensky sold 4,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total value of $325,399.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,796.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 156,424 shares of company stock worth $11,158,428. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SMTC opened at $73.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.78. Semtech Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.03 and a fifty-two week high of $83.94.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $154.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.88 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SMTC. Cowen lifted their target price on Semtech from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Semtech from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Semtech from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Semtech from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.08.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Read More: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.