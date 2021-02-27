Hancock Whitney Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,187 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $7,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LAMR. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 5.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,295,000 after buying an additional 15,311 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.59. 736,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,013. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.59. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85 and a beta of 1.46. Lamar Advertising Company has a 52-week low of $30.89 and a 52-week high of $91.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.30. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $428.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Company will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

A number of analysts have commented on LAMR shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lamar Advertising from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $67.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

