United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Stake Raised by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,095 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $4,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in United Rentals by 285.7% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $297.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $267.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.08. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $321.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total transaction of $4,744,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,424 shares in the company, valued at $25,245,901.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total value of $460,895.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,315.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,879 shares of company stock valued at $6,943,743 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on URI. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus raised their target price on United Rentals from $195.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $185.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.32.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.