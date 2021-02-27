Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 55.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 553,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 697,801 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $114,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 33,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,826,000 after purchasing an additional 10,696 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 34,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,095,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 355.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 62,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $2,228,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $216.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $215.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.46. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $110.05 and a 52-week high of $224.85.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

