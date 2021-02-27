Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.53 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) will post earnings per share of ($0.53) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MacroGenics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.47) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.59). MacroGenics posted earnings of ($0.91) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 41.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MacroGenics will report full year earnings of ($1.72) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.04) to $0.08. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.06) to ($1.46). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover MacroGenics.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MGNX shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. MacroGenics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.82.

Shares of NASDAQ MGNX traded up $3.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,361,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,058. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.15 and its 200-day moving average is $23.52. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 2.40. MacroGenics has a 52 week low of $4.04 and a 52 week high of $32.18.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in MacroGenics during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MacroGenics by 182.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MacroGenics by 258.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in MacroGenics during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

