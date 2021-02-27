Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Will Post Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.36 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kadant’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.42. Kadant posted earnings per share of $1.09 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kadant will report full year earnings of $5.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.74 to $5.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $6.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kadant.

Get Kadant alerts:

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Kadant had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.57%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KAI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Kadant from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of Kadant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Kadant currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.00.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Mckenney sold 5,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total transaction of $745,321.92. Also, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.48, for a total transaction of $74,753.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,556,758. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,647 shares of company stock valued at $3,616,728. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAI. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Kadant during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Kadant in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Kadant by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kadant in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kadant in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

KAI stock traded up $7.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $174.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,201. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $150.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Kadant has a 12 month low of $52.71 and a 12 month high of $176.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 42.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.38.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant, Inc engages in designing and manufacturing products used in industries ranging from paper to plastics and textiles to tires. It operates through the following segments: Papermaking Systems, Wood Processing Systems, and Fiber-based Products Business segments. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets equipments and products for the global papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kadant (KAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.