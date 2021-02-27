Axie Infinity Price Tops $1.60 (AXS)

Axie Infinity (CURRENCY:AXS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $67.67 million and approximately $13.76 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 21.5% lower against the dollar. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for $1.60 or 0.00003435 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00054612 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $333.38 or 0.00713754 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00028946 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00006763 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00035514 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00059779 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00040857 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,182,729 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com . Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com . Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here

Axie Infinity Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “AXSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.