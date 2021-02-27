HempCoin (THC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2,903.00

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. During the last week, HempCoin has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HempCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HempCoin has a market cap of $2.44 million and $2,903.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $46,662.83 or 0.99903662 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00041657 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00008070 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $47.02 or 0.00100660 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000283 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000264 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003743 BTC.

THC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 260,798,748 coins and its circulating supply is 260,663,598 coins. The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

