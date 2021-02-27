Brokerages Expect Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) to Announce $0.41 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Old National Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.44. Old National Bancorp reported earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 64%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Old National Bancorp.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 7.99%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Old National Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

In related news, COO James A. Sandgren sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $473,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 202.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,502,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,884,000 after buying an additional 1,005,967 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $8,549,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,274,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $401,985,000 after buying an additional 327,933 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $3,815,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $4,082,000. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ONB traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.13. 843,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 698,917. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.02. Old National Bancorp has a one year low of $11.19 and a one year high of $19.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.62%.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

