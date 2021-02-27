Barometer Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 940,035 Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 940,035 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,376,000. Hudbay Minerals comprises about 1.6% of Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HBM. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 131.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 355,028 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after buying an additional 201,611 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. ARP Americas LP boosted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 52,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 535,900 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 891,033 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 29,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

HBM stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,900,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,736. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $8.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.64.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 7.32%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a $0.0079 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.2%. This is a positive change from Hudbay Minerals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5.26%.

HBM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $8.25 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays lowered shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperformer” rating and a $10.75 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.40.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

