Barometer Capital Management Inc. Buys 81,400 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 884.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley makes up about 1.2% of Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $6,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 48,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 17,335 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 454,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,157,000 after buying an additional 104,693 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 122,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,374,000 after buying an additional 60,193 shares during the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 98,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,783,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth about $5,515,000. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MS traded down $1.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.87. 30,343,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,077,406. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $81.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.99 and a 200-day moving average of $60.31.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

In related news, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $1,407,126.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,452,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $12,796,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,249,000 shares in the company, valued at $91,326,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 212,380 shares of company stock worth $15,582,671. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.05.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

