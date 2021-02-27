Werner Enterprises, Inc. (WERN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on May 4th

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. This is a boost from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Werner Enterprises has raised its dividend by 66.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WERN traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.92. 495,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,471. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.00 and its 200-day moving average is $42.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Werner Enterprises has a 1-year low of $28.99 and a 1-year high of $47.43.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 14.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO H Marty Nordlund sold 19,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $764,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 36.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WERN. Evercore ISI began coverage on Werner Enterprises in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Werner Enterprises from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Werner Enterprises from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Susquehanna downgraded Werner Enterprises from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Werner Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.39.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

Further Reading: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.