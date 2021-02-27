Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) is Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Barometer Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,708 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Railway accounts for about 2.7% of Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $14,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 519,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,029,000 after buying an additional 8,583 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 89,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 396.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,754,000 after purchasing an additional 20,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,288,000. 69.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $411.00 to $393.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $506.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $390.81.

NYSE:CP traded down $6.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $356.06. 241,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,507. The firm has a market cap of $47.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a twelve month low of $173.26 and a twelve month high of $379.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $356.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $327.14.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.04. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.66%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.7436 per share. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 24.05%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

