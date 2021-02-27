Pool Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.58 (NASDAQ:POOL)

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.58 per share by the specialty retailer on Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th.

Pool has increased its dividend payment by 61.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Pool has a payout ratio of 24.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Pool to earn $9.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.7%.

NASDAQ POOL traded up $11.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $334.77. The company had a trading volume of 676,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 0.72. Pool has a 1-year low of $160.35 and a 1-year high of $401.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $354.74 and a 200-day moving average of $342.68.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.68. Pool had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 70.48%. Sell-side analysts expect that Pool will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on POOL shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.67.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

