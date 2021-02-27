Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.30-3.47 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3-1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.42 billion.Gibraltar Industries also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.30-$3.47 EPS.

Shares of ROCK stock traded down $2.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.35. 389,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,064. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.59. Gibraltar Industries has a 12-month low of $30.60 and a 12-month high of $103.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84 and a beta of 1.24.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $265.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.25 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, industrial, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Industrial and Infrastructure Products.

