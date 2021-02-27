salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Given a $250.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $276.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of salesforce.com from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $268.69.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

CRM opened at $216.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $230.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.86. salesforce.com has a 1 year low of $115.29 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The stock has a market cap of $198.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. Equities analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 9,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $2,207,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,476 shares in the company, valued at $6,731,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.74, for a total transaction of $1,138,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,978 shares in the company, valued at $11,381,989.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,444 shares of company stock valued at $17,629,599. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in salesforce.com by 1,340.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Recommended Story: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.