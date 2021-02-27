ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.97 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Shares of ACI Worldwide stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,246,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,376. ACI Worldwide has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $43.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.03 and a 200 day moving average of $33.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 75.02 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

In other ACI Worldwide news, Director Charles K. Bobrinskoy purchased 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $99,918.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,780.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeremy Wilmot sold 6,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $266,353.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Stephens upgraded ACI Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ACI Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks and financial intermediaries to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, such as credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.