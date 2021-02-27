Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Allogene Therapeutics stock traded up $1.92 on Friday, reaching $34.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 949,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,351. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.19. Allogene Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $17.43 and a twelve month high of $55.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.54.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, CFO Eric Thomas Schmidt sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $461,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,245.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; ALLO-501, an anti-CD19 allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and ALLO-501A for the treatment R/R large B-cell lymphoma or transformed follicular lymphoma.

