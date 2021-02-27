Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Grows Stock Position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 52.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,967 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOGI. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Logitech International by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LOGI. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Logitech International from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Logitech International from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Logitech International from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.33.

LOGI stock traded up $2.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.04. The stock had a trading volume of 947,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,331. Logitech International S.A. has a twelve month low of $31.37 and a twelve month high of $120.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.86.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 17th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $1.32. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Logitech International had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 18.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Neela Montgomery sold 3,500 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.03, for a total transaction of $304,605.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,775.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Didier Hirsch sold 2,679 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $274,597.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,683 shares of company stock worth $13,548,020. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

