Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Reduces Position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management cut its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,250 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 9.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,099,882 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,206,000 after acquiring an additional 95,671 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 175.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock traded down $1.01 on Friday, hitting $27.50. 2,652,760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,450,898. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 687.67 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.39. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $34.11.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Noble Financial lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.78.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $131,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $79,093.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,980 shares of company stock valued at $1,566,020 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products; space, training, and cybersecurity products; C5ISR/modular systems; turbine technologies; and defense and rocket support services.

