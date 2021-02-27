Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,814 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,686 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,814 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Ross Stores by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 482 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROST stock traded down $2.13 on Friday, hitting $116.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,786,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,922. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.30 and a twelve month high of $123.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $41.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.86, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.29.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $105.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $109.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.09.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

