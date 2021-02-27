Founders Financial Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 5,800 U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 135.0% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. 71.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on USB. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.50 to $51.50 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.39.

USB stock opened at $50.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $53.54.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

