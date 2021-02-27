STA Wealth Management LLC Purchases 218 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

STA Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. STA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 285.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,291,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,200 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 115.8% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,463,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,614 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,662,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $220,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,287 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 464.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,256,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,684,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $290,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Gabelli lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

BMY stock opened at $61.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.41 billion, a PE ratio of -557.49, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $45.76 and a twelve month high of $67.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.03.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.79%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Further Reading: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.