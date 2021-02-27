-$0.12 EPS Expected for BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for BigCommerce’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.12). The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 24th.

On average, analysts expect that BigCommerce will report full-year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.45). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.17). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BigCommerce.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.58 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BIGC shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Wednesday. William Blair started coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.19.

In other BigCommerce news, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 10,000 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $691,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 86,624 shares in the company, valued at $5,993,514.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jimmy Duvall sold 120,409 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total transaction of $7,403,949.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,458 shares in the company, valued at $4,701,402.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in BigCommerce by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BIGC traded down $3.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,682,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,039,523. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.83. BigCommerce has a 52 week low of $53.19 and a 52 week high of $162.50.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform simplifies the creation of engaging online stores. It powers its customers' branded ecommerce stores and their cross-channel connections to various online marketplaces, social networks, and offline point-of-sale systems.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BigCommerce (BIGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.