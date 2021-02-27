BidiPass (BDP) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $20,566.00

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. One BidiPass coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. BidiPass has a total market cap of $266,028.55 and approximately $20,566.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BidiPass has traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BidiPass Profile

BidiPass is a coin. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. The official message board for BidiPass is medium.com/@bidipass . BidiPass’ official website is bidipass.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

BidiPass Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BidiPass should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BidiPass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

