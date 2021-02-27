Liberty Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,011 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,833 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in AT&T by 658.6% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 136,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after buying an additional 118,609 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 439,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,649,000 after buying an additional 13,207 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 112,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after buying an additional 16,360 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in AT&T by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 71,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 16,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 127,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $27.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $38.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.88. The firm has a market cap of $198.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer lowered AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised AT&T to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.12.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

