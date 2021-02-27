Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,334 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DHR. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 115.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Danaher by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,613 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,342 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 98,912 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,299,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.00.

NYSE DHR opened at $219.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $156.05 billion, a PE ratio of 44.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $119.60 and a twelve month high of $248.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.59.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The company’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

