Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Increases Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 29.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 263,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $13,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in The Charles Schwab by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,387,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,692,000 after buying an additional 550,331 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in The Charles Schwab by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 46,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after buying an additional 9,764 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Charles Schwab by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in The Charles Schwab by 778.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,019,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 14,612 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $936,775.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at $973,574.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 13,272 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $668,245.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,767,947 shares of company stock valued at $100,977,149. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.72. 9,319,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,323,420. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $65.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.28. The firm has a market cap of $115.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. Bank of America upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised The Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.77.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

