Tamarack Advisers LP Decreases Stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Tamarack Advisers LP reduced its stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 375,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,000 shares during the period. Perrigo comprises 3.5% of Tamarack Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Tamarack Advisers LP’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $16,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRGO. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Perrigo by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Perrigo by 3,393.5% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of Perrigo by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PRGO traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.36. 10,701,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,591,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.64. Perrigo Company plc has a 52 week low of $38.20 and a 52 week high of $58.83. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -672.55, a PEG ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Perrigo’s payout ratio is 22.33%.

In related news, EVP Richard S. Sorota bought 7,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.48 per share, with a total value of $326,665.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,665.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Perrigo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $59.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.20.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

