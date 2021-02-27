250,000 Shares in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) Bought by Tamarack Advisers LP

Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new position in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 250,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $6,045,000. Luminex accounts for approximately 1.3% of Tamarack Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Tamarack Advisers LP owned about 0.54% of Luminex at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Luminex by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,163,784 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $188,747,000 after acquiring an additional 451,620 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Luminex by 42.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,458,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,282,000 after acquiring an additional 436,571 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Luminex by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,385,225 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,027,000 after acquiring an additional 559,909 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Luminex by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 593,193 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,715,000 after acquiring an additional 26,163 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its holdings in Luminex by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 543,311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,562,000 after purchasing an additional 95,700 shares during the period. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Luminex alerts:

NASDAQ:LMNX traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.52. 1,021,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 662,685. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.48. Luminex Co. has a one year low of $20.61 and a one year high of $41.69. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.39 and a beta of 0.61.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). Luminex had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $111.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Luminex’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Luminex Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Luminex’s payout ratio is -190.48%.

Luminex Company Profile

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market; FlowSight Imaging Flow cytometer; ImageStream System; CellStream Flow Cytometer; Guava easyCyte line; and Muse Cell Analyzer.

Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Luminex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.